April 5 Takagi Securities Co Ltd :
* Says 53.3 million shares of Takagi Securities were offered
in a takeover bid by Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings Inc
, during the period from Feb. 21 to April 4
* Says acquisition price at 270 yen per common share
* Settlement starts from April 11
* Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings will hold 90.58 percent
stake in Takagi Securities(53,278 voting rights), up from 0
percent
* Takagi Securities' shareholder Nomura Land & Building Co
Ltd will cut stake in co to 0 percent from 29.02 percent
* Nomura Research Institute Ltd's stake in Takagi Securities
will be lowered to 0 percent from 10.62 percent
* Takagi Securities' Shareholding structure changes will
occur on April 11
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/HktQdA ;
goo.gl/snSalV
Further company coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)