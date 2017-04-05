April 5 Taidoc Technology Corp :

* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$3 per share to shareholders for 2016

* It will use additional paid-in capital to distribute T$2 per share

* It will use additional paid-in capital to distribute stock dividend worth T$0.5 for every one share

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/fVBC6W

