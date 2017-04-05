BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics enters into amended and restated agreement with Cowen and Company
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
April 5 Taidoc Technology Corp :
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$3 per share to shareholders for 2016
* It will use additional paid-in capital to distribute T$2 per share
* It will use additional paid-in capital to distribute stock dividend worth T$0.5 for every one share
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/fVBC6W
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
SAN ANTONIO, May 26 A former Texas nurse known as the "angel of death" for allegedly having killed up to 60 babies was served a new murder warrant linking her to the death of an infant boy more than 30 years ago, a district attorney said on Friday.