BRIEF-Global Daily Fantasy Sports says purchased Mondogoal Limited's operating assets
* Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. acquires Mondogoal, a leader in daily fantasy sports, renews agreement with operators Lottomatica & Sisal
April 7 Guangzhou Amsky Technology Co Ltd :
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 0 percent to 10 percent, or to be 5.9 million yuan to 6.5 million yuan
* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 5.9 million yuan
* Says steady growth in main businesses as main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/tgGnrG
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Changyou.com announces formation of independent special committee to review preliminary non-binding proposal to acquire the company