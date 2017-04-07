April 7 Nanjing Aolian AE&EA Co Ltd :

* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 18.2 percent to 25.8 percent, or to be 15.5 million yuan to 16.5 million yuan

* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 13.1 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Asv9Vv

