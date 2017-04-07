April 7 Fiyta Holdings Ltd :

* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 60 percent to 70 percent, or to be 43.6 million yuan to 46.3 million yuan

* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 27.3 million yuan

* Says improvement in core businesses as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/d91vPp

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)