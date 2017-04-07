BRIEF-Chipotle reports findings from investigation of payment card security incident
* Chipotle Mexican Grill reports findings from investigation of payment card security incident
April 7 Fiyta Holdings Ltd :
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 60 percent to 70 percent, or to be 43.6 million yuan to 46.3 million yuan
* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 27.3 million yuan
* Says improvement in core businesses as main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/d91vPp
* Leading independent proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis & Co recommends Buffalo Wild Wings shareholders vote “for” all nine of Buffalo Wild Wings’ director nominees