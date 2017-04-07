April 7 Anhui Wantong Technology Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on April 13, for FY 2016

* The company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on April 14 and the dividend will be paid on April 14

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/G1vGWg

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)