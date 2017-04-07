BRIEF-Global Daily Fantasy Sports says purchased Mondogoal Limited's operating assets
* Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. acquires Mondogoal, a leader in daily fantasy sports, renews agreement with operators Lottomatica & Sisal
April 7 Anhui Wantong Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on April 13, for FY 2016
* The company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on April 14 and the dividend will be paid on April 14
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/G1vGWg
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Changyou.com announces formation of independent special committee to review preliminary non-binding proposal to acquire the company