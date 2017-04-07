BRIEF-Chipotle reports findings from investigation of payment card security incident
* Chipotle Mexican Grill reports findings from investigation of payment card security incident
April 7 Xi'an Catering Co Ltd :
* Sees FY 2017 Q1 net loss to be 6.8 million yuan to 10.5 million yuan
* Says the net loss of FY 2016 Q1 was 12.5 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/F3aGLG
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Leading independent proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis & Co recommends Buffalo Wild Wings shareholders vote “for” all nine of Buffalo Wild Wings’ director nominees