BRIEF-Global Daily Fantasy Sports says purchased Mondogoal Limited's operating assets
* Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. acquires Mondogoal, a leader in daily fantasy sports, renews agreement with operators Lottomatica & Sisal
April 7 United Radiant Technology Corp :
* Says co plans to invest 455,350 euros in MIORTECH HOLDING B.V., owning 4.9 percent stake
* Changyou.com announces formation of independent special committee to review preliminary non-binding proposal to acquire the company