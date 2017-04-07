April 7 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to transfer partial Takeda Development
Center Japan business related to clinical trials,
pharmacovigilance services for both development and marketed
products which are operated by TDC Japan, to its wholly owned
unit as succeeding company which is established on March 30
* Business split-off will be effective on June 1
* Says co will sell 50 percent stake of shares in the unit
(the succeeding company) to PRA Health Sciences Inc's unit Pharm
Research Associates (UK) Ltd (PRA(UK)), at an undisclosed price,
on June 1
* Through the transaction, the succeeding company will
become a joint venture between Takeda and PRA(UK)
