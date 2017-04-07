BRIEF-Global Daily Fantasy Sports says purchased Mondogoal Limited's operating assets
* Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. acquires Mondogoal, a leader in daily fantasy sports, renews agreement with operators Lottomatica & Sisal
April 7 Asix Electronics Corp :
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$1 per share to shareholders for 2016
Source text in Chinese:

* Changyou.com announces formation of independent special committee to review preliminary non-binding proposal to acquire the company