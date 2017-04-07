BRIEF-Global Daily Fantasy Sports says purchased Mondogoal Limited's operating assets
* Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. acquires Mondogoal, a leader in daily fantasy sports, renews agreement with operators Lottomatica & Sisal
April 7 Shenzhen Tianyuan Dic Information Technology Co Ltd :
* Sees to swing to net profit at 0 million yuan to 5 million yuan in FY 2017 Q1 versus net loss at 11.8 million yuan in FY 2016 Q1
* Says winning of projects as main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ViXvtl
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. acquires Mondogoal, a leader in daily fantasy sports, renews agreement with operators Lottomatica & Sisal
* Changyou.com announces formation of independent special committee to review preliminary non-binding proposal to acquire the company