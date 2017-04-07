BRIEF-Global Daily Fantasy Sports says purchased Mondogoal Limited's operating assets
* Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. acquires Mondogoal, a leader in daily fantasy sports, renews agreement with operators Lottomatica & Sisal
April 7 Innolux Corp
* Says March sales up 67.6 percent y/y
* Says Q1 unaudited consolidated revenues of T$86 billion ($2.81 billion), up 52.5 percent y/y
* Changyou.com announces formation of independent special committee to review preliminary non-binding proposal to acquire the company