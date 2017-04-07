BRIEF-Global Daily Fantasy Sports says purchased Mondogoal Limited's operating assets
* Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. acquires Mondogoal, a leader in daily fantasy sports, renews agreement with operators Lottomatica & Sisal
April 7 Wuhu Shunrong Sanqi Interactive Entertainment Network Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it adjusts stakes acquisition plan to buy 68.43 percent stake in Shanghai's Mokun Technology for 952.75 million yuan and 49 percent stake in a Jiangsu-based network tech firm for 254.8 million yuan
* Total acquisition amount is about 1.21 billion yuan
* Co plans to issue new shares via private placement and to raise 456.0 million yuan to fund acquisition
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/9apht4
* Changyou.com announces formation of independent special committee to review preliminary non-binding proposal to acquire the company