BRIEF-Chipotle reports findings from investigation of payment card security incident
* Chipotle Mexican Grill reports findings from investigation of payment card security incident
(Refiles to add link, bullet point)
April 7 Xiamen King Long Motor Group Co Ltd
* Says it sold 4,010 coaches in March, down 29.0 percent y/y
* Says it scraps share placement plan announced in 2015 due to changes in capital market conditions, refinancing policies
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2oIjwpp; bit.ly/2nl0eGq
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Chipotle Mexican Grill reports findings from investigation of payment card security incident
* Leading independent proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis & Co recommends Buffalo Wild Wings shareholders vote “for” all nine of Buffalo Wild Wings’ director nominees