(Refiles to add link, bullet point)

April 7 Xiamen King Long Motor Group Co Ltd

* Says it sold 4,010 coaches in March, down 29.0 percent y/y

* Says it scraps share placement plan announced in 2015 due to changes in capital market conditions, refinancing policies

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2oIjwpp; bit.ly/2nl0eGq

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)