April 10 Hangzhou CNCR-IT Co Ltd :

* Sees FY 2017 Q1 net loss to be 13 million yuan to 17 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2016 Q1 was 7.0 million yuan

* Says that sales in Q1 under expectation and increased cost in co and unit as main reasons for the forecast

