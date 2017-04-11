(Refiles to add bullet points)

April 11 Beijing Jingneng Power Co Ltd

* Says China Life Insurance invests 3 billion yuan ($434.86 million) in the company

* Says China Life Insurance bought 717.7 million shares and will own 10.8 percent stake after transaction

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2osS0v9

($1 = 6.8988 Chinese yuan renminbi)