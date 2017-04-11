BRIEF-Elysian at Harmony says raises $15.5 million in equity financing
* Elysian at Harmony LP says raises $15.5 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rHDrWQ)
April 11 Beijing Jingneng Power Co Ltd
* Says China Life Insurance invests 3 billion yuan ($434.86 million) in the company
* Says China Life Insurance bought 717.7 million shares and will own 10.8 percent stake after transaction
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2osS0v9
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8988 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Synlogic Inc says raises $42 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rHsKU9)