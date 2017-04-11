BRIEF-Shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
April 11 Shenzhen SDG Information Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 0.75 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016
* To distribute 3 new share for every 10 shares as stock dividends
* To use additional paid-in capital to distribute 7 new shares for every 10 shares
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/TODYBb
* Calstrs says urges Netflix shareholders to vote for proposal to adopt a majority vote standard for director elections - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: