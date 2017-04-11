BRIEF-Shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
April 11 Xiamen 35.com Technology Co Ltd :
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 8.87 percent to 31.15 percent, or to be 14.2 million yuan to 17.1 million yuan
* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 13 million yuan
* Says increased revenue from unit as main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/RVd9qW
(Beijing Headline News)
* Calstrs says urges Netflix shareholders to vote for proposal to adopt a majority vote standard for director elections - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: