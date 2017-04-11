April 11 Xiamen 35.com Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 8.87 percent to 31.15 percent, or to be 14.2 million yuan to 17.1 million yuan

* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 13 million yuan

* Says increased revenue from unit as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/RVd9qW

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)