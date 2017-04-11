BRIEF-Shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
April 11 Bluedon Information Security Technologies Co Ltd :
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 160 percent to 190 percent
* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 20.1 million yuan
* Says improvement in main business and tech unit's performance consolidated in the financial statements as main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/r9k7vf
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Calstrs says urges Netflix shareholders to vote for proposal to adopt a majority vote standard for director elections - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: