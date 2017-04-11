BRIEF-Shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
April 11 Boomsense Technology Co Ltd :
* Sees FY 2017 Q1 net loss to be 13 million yuan to 17 million yuan
* Says the net loss of FY 2016 Q1 was 26.9 million yuan
* Says the net loss of FY 2016 Q1 was 26.9 million yuan

* Calstrs says urges Netflix shareholders to vote for proposal to adopt a majority vote standard for director elections - SEC filing