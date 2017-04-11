BRIEF-Shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
April 11 Shenzhen Emperor Technology Co Ltd :
* Sees to swing to net profit at 4.5 million yuan to 6 million yuan in Q1 FY 2017 versus net loss at 7.0 million yuan year ago
* Says increased sales from core business setor as main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/S24VRn
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/S24VRn
* Calstrs says urges Netflix shareholders to vote for proposal to adopt a majority vote standard for director elections - SEC filing