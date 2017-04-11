April 11 Shenzhen Emperor Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees to swing to net profit at 4.5 million yuan to 6 million yuan in Q1 FY 2017 versus net loss at 7.0 million yuan year ago

* Says increased sales from core business setor as main reason for the forecast

