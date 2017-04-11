April 11 Tokyo Century Corp :

* Says co plans to issue 17th series 3-yr unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen, with maturity date April 17, 2020 and coupon rate 0.03 percent per annum

* Says co plans to issue 18th series 5-yr unsecured corporate bonds worth 15 billion yen, with maturity date on April 18, 2022 and coupon rate of 0.17 percent per annum

* The bonds are each with face value of 100 million yen, issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen, subscription date on April 11 and payment date on April 18

* Mizuho Securities will serve as underwriter

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/lskmGU

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)