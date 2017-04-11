BRIEF-Shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
April 11 ARBEIT-TIMES Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to repurchase up to 700,000 shares, representing 2.58 percent outstanding, for up to 200 million yen, during the period from April 12 to June 30
* Says co will retire 700,000 shares of common stock on July 15
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/z4eykH
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Calstrs says urges Netflix shareholders to vote for proposal to adopt a majority vote standard for director elections - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: