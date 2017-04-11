BRIEF-Shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
April 11 Beijing Century Real Technology Co Ltd :
* Sees to swing to net loss at 16.1 million yuan to 21.8 million yuan in FY 2017 Q1 versus net profit at 1.4 million yuan in FY 2016 Q1
* Says decreased revenue as main reason for the forecast
* Calstrs says urges Netflix shareholders to vote for proposal to adopt a majority vote standard for director elections - SEC filing