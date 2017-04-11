BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 11 Chengdu Fusen Noble-House Industrial Co Ltd :
* Says co enters into an entrust management contract with a Sichuan-based firm which is mainly engaged in real estate related business
* Co was commissioned to conduct a comprehensive planning and management for a commercial project of the Sichuan-based firm
* Says the contract amount includes one-time joining fee of 15 million yuan and basic management fee of 3 million yuan per annum as well as floating charge
* Contract is valid for 10 years
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/J9YNQa
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.