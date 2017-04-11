BRIEF-Shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
April 11 AXIOMTEK Co Ltd :
* Says it sells entire 10.7 million shares in its tech unit to a German firm Elektrophoenix Gmbh for totaling T$1 billion
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/dRXX6k
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Calstrs says urges Netflix shareholders to vote for proposal to adopt a majority vote standard for director elections - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: