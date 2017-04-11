BRIEF-Shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
April 11 SNSplus Inc :
* Says it signs game development & operation contract with Kadokawa Games Ltd, getting operating authorization in Asian area (China mainland excepted)
* Total transaction amount is up to $1.7 million
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/7gXTFr
Further company coverage:
* Calstrs says urges Netflix shareholders to vote for proposal to adopt a majority vote standard for director elections - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: