BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
April 12 AXIOMTEK Co Ltd :
* Says co enters into Momorandum of Understanding with Germany firm Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. KG, on promotion of business development and industrial competitiveness
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes