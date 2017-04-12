April 12 Hainan Yedao Group Co Ltd :

* Sees to swing to net loss at 30 million yuan to 40 million yuan in FY 2016 versus net profit at 13.1 million yuan in FY 2015

* Says increased advertising investment as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/vwMYdG

