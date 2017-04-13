BRIEF-UAE's Marka appoints Benoit Lamonerie as CEO
* Appoints Benoit Lamonerie as CEO, effective May 28
(Corrects figure in first bullet to 2.4 billion yuan from 0.2 million yuan and clarifies in second bullet that seasonal factors and one-off item push down revenue and profit)
April 12 Youngor Group Co Ltd
* Sees net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to decrease by 50 percent to 60 percent, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (2.4 billion yuan)
* Says seasonal factors and one-off item pushing down revenues and profit
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Y2cc5q
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Y2cc5q
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.