April 12 Beijing Unistrong Science & Technology Co Ltd :

* To use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 1 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016

* To use additional paid-in capital to distribute 20 new shares for every 10 shares

* Div payment plan has been adjusted, and in the previous plan, co plans to use additional paid-in capital to distribute 30 new shares for every 10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016

