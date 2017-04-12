New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 12 Hefei Fengle Seed Co Ltd :
* Sees FY 2017 Q1 net loss to be 4.8 million yuan to 5.8 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2016 Q1 was 14.2 million yuan
* Says that decreased gross margin rate in seed business sector and decreased net profit from hotel service business as main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/exDqox
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.