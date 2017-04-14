April 14 Jinzi Ham Co Ltd :

* Says co plans to use additional paid-in capital to distribute 6 new shares for every 10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016

* Co's controlling unit, a Beijing-based capital management firm, and its persons acting in concert to buy totaling 90.2 percent stake in a Wuhan-based data service firm

* Co's health management unit to transfer 100 percent stake in a hospital management firm to a Ningbo-based medical investment LP, at 0 yuan

