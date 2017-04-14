New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 14 Jinzi Ham Co Ltd :
* Says co plans to use additional paid-in capital to distribute 6 new shares for every 10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016
* Co's controlling unit, a Beijing-based capital management firm, and its persons acting in concert to buy totaling 90.2 percent stake in a Wuhan-based data service firm
* Co's health management unit to transfer 100 percent stake in a hospital management firm to a Ningbo-based medical investment LP, at 0 yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/fw3p6j ; goo.gl/1ubM5p ; goo.gl/1ubM5p
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.