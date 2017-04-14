New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 14 Ningxia Western Venture Industrial Co Ltd :
* Sees to swing to net profit at 12 million yuan in FY 2017 Q1 versus net loss at 23.8 million yuan in FY 2016 Q1
* Says increased demand of coal as main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/VL82CT
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.