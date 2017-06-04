BRIEF-Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 mln unit private placement
* Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 million unit private placement and initiates exploration program at Tepal
June 4 Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says FDA removes U.S. import ban on its raw materials for veterinary medicine
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2sDu6w6
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 million unit private placement and initiates exploration program at Tepal
PARIS, June 22 Boeing said it had won 571 orders and commitments for jetliners at the Paris Airshow, upstaging European rival Airbus after the launch of a new model of its 737 MAX passenger jet.