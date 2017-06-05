BRIEF-Brogent Technologies to pay 2016 dividend on Aug. 4
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 4
(Corrects vehicle sales growth for May to 9.6 pct from 11.6 pct and Jan-May period to 4.5 pct from 31.9 pct after company corrects its statement)
June 5 Toyota Motor Corp says:
* China sales in May rose 9.6 percent from a year earlier to 112,800 vehicles
* China sales in the January-May period increased 4.5 percent to 517,100 vehicles from the same period a year ago For further company coverage: (Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu)
JOHANNESBURG, June 23 Ford Motor Co is recalling nearly 16,000 Ikon and Figo models in South Africa due to a power steering fluid leak, it said on Friday.