(Corrects vehicle sales growth for May to 9.6 pct from 11.6 pct and Jan-May period to 4.5 pct from 31.9 pct after company corrects its statement)

June 5 Toyota Motor Corp says:

* China sales in May rose 9.6 percent from a year earlier to 112,800 vehicles

* China sales in the January-May period increased 4.5 percent to 517,100 vehicles from the same period a year ago

(Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu)