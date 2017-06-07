(In June 5 BRIEF, corrects to "Olo" from "OLO" in headline and
text)
June 5 Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc:
* Says announced actions advancing two of its strategic
initiatives designed to improve near-term operating performance
and go-forward profitability
* Says it will incur a one-time after-tax charge of up to
$7.4 million related to these actions
* Actions expected to benefit annual EBITDA by about $1.9
million and improve annual diluted earnings per share by about
$0.09
* Announced plans to accelerate its convenience strategy
through a partnership with Olo
* Expects new platform to be operational in q1 of 2018
* Papa Murphy's Holdings says estimates cost efficiencies
from move to Olo's digital platform will benefit go-forward
annual EBITDA by about $0.9 million
* Estimates cost efficiencies from move to Olo's platform to
improve annual diluted earnings per share by around $0.04
* Will recognize one-time non-cash after-tax charge of about
$5.1 million related to impairment of its current online
ordering platform
