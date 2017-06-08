BUZZ-India's Lupin hits near 3-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Shares of Lupin Ltd fall as much as 2.3 pct to 1,070.1 rupees, their lowest since July 2014
** Petronet LNG shares fall as much as 3.6 pct to their lowest in over two weeks
** GDF International sells its entire 10 pct stake, or 75 mln shares, in Petronet LNG in block trades at 421 rupees a share, raising 31.5 bln rupees ($489 mln), IFR reports
** Sale price is a 4.3 pct discount to Petronet's pre-deal close
** Petronet shares trading 2.8 pct down as of 0552 GMT ($1 = 64.3875 Indian rupees)
