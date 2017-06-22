UPDATE 5-Ahead of Modi visit, U.S. sees no threat to Pakistan from arms deal with India
* Unarmed drones would help watch Chinese navy (Adds details from White House briefing)
(Corrects headline to say the source is PTI, not Times of India)
- Source link: bit.ly/2tvwlm8
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
(Bengaluru newsroom)
* Unarmed drones would help watch Chinese navy (Adds details from White House briefing)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy