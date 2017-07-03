FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Maruman to sell 2.3 mln shares to Mozart Advisors Korea Ltd for 573.6 mln yen (June 30)
June 30, 2017 / 6:47 AM / 2 days ago

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Maruman to sell 2.3 mln shares to Mozart Advisors Korea Ltd for 573.6 mln yen (June 30)

1 Min Read

(Corrects second summary point to show Mozart will become third major shareholder, not second)

June 30 (Reuters) - Maruman & Co Ltd:

* Says it will sell 2,294,200 shares to Mozart Advisors Korea Limited, at the price of 250 yen per share, or 573.6 million yen in all

* Mozart Advisors Korea will become the third major shareholder of the company, with 32.6 percent voting rights, up from 0

* Effective date July 7

Source text in Japanese: (goo.gl/fZT562)

Further company coverage:

Beijing Headline News

