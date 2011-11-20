GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares encouraged by Wall St record, await Fed outlook
* Fed considered certain to raise rates, focus on future plans
SINGAPORE Nov 20 Singapore-listed shipbuilder STX OSV Holdings Ltd said on Sunday that a contract to build eight LPG carriers for Brazil's Petrobras Transportes S.A. worth about $536 million has been made effective.
The contract had originally been signed in July 2010.
STX OSV said in a filing to the stock exchange that it will deliver the vessels between 2014 and 2016 from a new shipyard that is currently under development in Suape, Brazil. (Reporting by Kevin Lim)
The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. The Times * Ineos has set out a plan to spend about 2 billion euros ($2.24 billion) ramping up its chemical processing capacity across Europe. (http://bit.ly/2rp5Pxt) * Petropavlovsk shareholders should reject attempts by three rebel investors to overhaul the board of the Russian gold miner, leading advisory gro