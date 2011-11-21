LONDON Nov 21 Kazakh oil and gas producer Zhaikmunai has signalled its intention to seek a full London listing that would qualify it for entry into the FTSE 250 index of mid-cap companies, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

The Kazakhstan-based company, whose global depository receipts (GDRs) have been traded in London since 2008, has asked law firm White & Case to advise it on a possible switch to a full London listing, the newspaper said.

Frank Monstrey, whose 28 percent stake makes him the company's leading shareholder, said Zhaikmunai already met the free float requirement of candidates seeking entry to the FTSE indices given that 33 percent of its shares are freely traded, the FT reported.

Monstrey recognised that Zhaikmunai would need to increase the number of independent directors, of which it currently has three on a seven-member board, according to the article.

Zhaikmunai, which is registered in the Isle of Man, could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Michelle Martin)