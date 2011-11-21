LONDON Nov 21 Kazakh oil and gas producer
Zhaikmunai has signalled its intention to seek a full
London listing that would qualify it for entry into the FTSE 250
index of mid-cap companies, the Financial Times reported on
Monday.
The Kazakhstan-based company, whose global depository
receipts (GDRs) have been traded in London since 2008, has asked
law firm White & Case to advise it on a possible switch to a
full London listing, the newspaper said.
Frank Monstrey, whose 28 percent stake makes him the
company's leading shareholder, said Zhaikmunai already met the
free float requirement of candidates seeking entry to the FTSE
indices given that 33 percent of its shares are freely traded,
the FT reported.
Monstrey recognised that Zhaikmunai would need to increase
the number of independent directors, of which it currently has
three on a seven-member board, according to the article.
Zhaikmunai, which is registered in the Isle of Man, could
not be immediately reached for comment.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin)