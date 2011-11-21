* Potential IPO could help fund new stores in prime
locations
* IPO expected to raise $1 billion
* Asia market growing much faster than U.S., Europe
(Adds investor comments, China luxury and diamond demand
forecasts)
By Farah Master and Elzio Barreto
HONG KONG, Nov 21 London-based jeweller
Graff hopes a planned Hong Kong IPO will bolster its position in
a fast-changing diamond industry and give it financial clout to
expand into Asian and other major cities, said its 73-year-old
founder and chairman.
The privately-held diamond and precious gems firm founded by
Laurence Graff in 1960 has found it tough to compete with large,
well funded brands on a global scale to secure coveted retail
locations due to their ample cash flows and business support.
Graff, known for its giant gems and rare diamonds, has a
solid client base worldwide, but wants extra capital to open
stores in prized locations and build up its inventory base to
keep up with a growing pool of customers, particularly in Asia.
The company's stock listing, seen next year, is expected to
raise $1 billion, according to banking sources.
"Unless you are a certain size you haven't got a chance,"
Graff told Reuters at his flagship Hong Kong store in the
Peninsula Hotel.
"Competition, in time, is going to be less and less because
you have to be a giant in the industry to support the stocks
that you have, support these high rentals, support new design,
new effort and to be able to experiment in new countries," he
said.
Born to Jewish immigrant parents in London, Graff has kept
control of the jewellery firm since its beginning, attracting a
host of clients, including royals and celebrities such as the
sultan of Brunei, Oprah Winfrey and Imelda Marcos.
A Hong Kong initial public offering would help put Graff
closer to its fastest growing market, China, and develop
elsewhere in Asia. Sales are currently split equally between the
United States, Europe and Asia.
An IPO would also boost Graff's financial muscle and put it
on a par with publicly traded luxury goods and jewellery rivals
such as Richemont CFR.VX, LVMH (LVMH.PA) and Tiffany's
(TIF.N).
"It's a very expensive business. Therefore, if he wants to
go faster, he needs large financial support," said Eric Valdieu,
fund manager at Divine Jewels, a sub-fund of Luxembourg-based
Elite Exclusive Collection, which invests in luxury goods.
The company plans to open two new stores in China
next year, one in Macau's glitzy gambling enclave at Wynn Macau
(1128.HK) casino and another in Hangzhou, an affluent city one
hour from Shanghai by train.
CLSA Asia Pacific Markets estimates Greater Chinese demand
will account for 44 percent of the global luxury goods market by
2020. China, the world's No.2 economy, will account for 16
percent of global diamond demand by 2016, up from 6 percent in
2009, CLSA said, citing estimates from De Beers.
Graff, one of Britain's richest men and worth close to $3
billion according to Forbes, expects the firm's Asia growth will
continue to accelerate much faster than in other regions.
Sales in the United States and Europe are still going well
despite the economic uncertainty. Graff's super-wealthy clients
are comparatively immune to any global slowdown.
Graff remains bullish on the outlook for the diamond
industry, particularly for larger quality diamonds, although
prices may dip slightly in the near term.
"I think prices of large quality diamonds will get stronger
and stronger because there is a limited amount of them," he
said.
GLITTERING ASIA
Graff tells the story of being marched, by his mother, up
the stairs of a London jeweller to work as a teenage apprentice.
When that business went under, he set up in partnership with an
older man in the business, who left not long afterward.
Graff initially focused on jewellery repair because the
business had no capital to buy diamonds.
Established in the industry by the age of 24, his global
empire only took off during a visit to Singapore a few years
later, when he saw one of his UK counterparts needed jewellery
to fill a new store. Visits to Hong Kong and the rest of Asia
followed.
"I remember coming to Hong Kong with my little bag of
samples in my old wholesale days, and going round the stores and
not speaking a word of Chinese. Most of the stores were Chinese
owned, there was no branding, there were no superstores."
The Englishman has come a long way since fixing rings.
In a move intended to dazzle customers at the Hong Kong
showroom, Graff has flown in three 100-carat diamonds. The
pear-shaped Flame, circular Constellation and the octagonal Star
of America are on display behind large glass windows and closely
watched by suited bodyguards.
Luxury brands are increasingly eager to tap Hong Kong as an
IPO destination to cash in on the strength of the Chinese
consumer.
Italian fashion house Prada (1913.HK) listed earlier this
year. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group, controlled by Hong Kong
billionaire tycoon Cheng Yu-tung, has started pre-marketing for
a $3 billion Hong Kong IPO, and U.S. luxury goods maker Coach
Inc is expected to go ahead with plans for a secondary listing
by the year-end.
Graff currently owns a 15.2 percent stake in Gem Diamonds
(GEMD.L), a publicly traded mining company. His fully integrated
diamond firm includes a retail empire of 32 stores from Taipei
to New York, and manufacturing operations in Antwerp, New York,
Botswana and Johannesburg.
(Additional reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Jonathan
Hopfner and Ian Geoghegan)
