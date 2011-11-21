LONDON Nov 21 European publishing group Mecom is in talks to sell Edda Media, its Norwegian business, for 1.6 billion Norwegian Kroner ($278 million) to local media group A-pressen, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

Talks between the two companies are at a late stage and a deal could be reached within the next two to four weeks, the FT reported, without citing any sources.

The newspaper said it believed several bidders had approached London-listed Mecom over the past month with competing offers.

Edda Media has a portfolio of 36 local Norwegian newspapers, while A-pressen is one of the country's largest media companies.

Mecom, which publishes newspapers in the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland and Norway, said last month plunging consumer confidence was holding back advertising in its newspapers, and would result in an unexpected drop in earnings for the second-half and for the year as a whole.

None of the companies could be immediately reached for comment. ($2 = 5.79 Norwegian Kroner) (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)