MANILA Nov 21 The Philippines' Alsons Consolidated Resources Inc said on Monday it was in talks with Electricity Generating Co (EGCO) of Thailand and Japan's Toyota Tsusho Corp for a possible partnership in a 200-megawatt power project.
Alsons told the stock exchange it was looking to build 200 MW coal-fired power facilities in Sarangani province in southern Mindanao, which may face an acute power shortage in coming years.
The energy-to-property group has also awarded South Korea's Daelim Industrial Co an engineering, procurement and construction contract for a 100 MW power plant in Sarangani.
Alsons told the stock exchange it planned to replace existing diesel plants in Sarangani and Zamboanga provinces, with a combined capacity of 300 MW, with coal-fired power plants using circulating fluidised bed boilers.
Alsons issued the disclosure after a local newspaper reported the company was negotiating with potential partners for a $280 million coal-fed power plant project in Sarangani.
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by John Mair)
