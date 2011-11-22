* Targets two-thirds of total sales from Asia by 2020
* Focus on popular, low-price products beats rivals in weak
economy
* Shares down 2pct YTD; Gap down 15pct, H&M down 7pct,
Inditex up 16pct
By James Topham
TOKYO, Nov 22 When clothing chain Uniqlo's
cash registers at a flagship store in a posh South Korean
location rang up $1.2 million on the opening day in early
November, it was a record for the country's fashion industry and
a testimony to the Japanese retailer's success overseas.
Such splashy debuts, replicated in upscale shopping areas
from Shanghai to Bangkok, are hallmarks of Uniqlo parent Fast
Retailing Co's (9983.T) bold plan to expand in Asia and break
beyond a stagnant home market to become the world's largest
clothing retailer.
The initial signs indicate that the strategy may be going
even better than expected.
The Japanese fashion retailer's Uniqlo stores doubled to
more than 1,000 in the last decade, winning over cost-conscious
customers with high-quality but inexpensive casual clothes --
T-shirts, sweatshirts and fleece jackets.
The company, run by Japan's second-richest man, became a
standout success story in corporate Japan, where the once mighty
influence of the likes of Sony (6758.T) and Toyota (7203.T) has
crumbled in recent years, hit by toughening competition with
nimbler foreign rivals.
"Uniqlo has been successful by cheaply selling high volumes
of mass-produced items that are very strong and functional,"
said Masamitsu Ohki, a senior fund manager at Stats Investment
Management.
"It's a strategy where the benefits could potentially
multiply as they expand overseas and sell more products, since
theoretically the more products they make the cheaper it gets to
make them." Ohki declined to disclose if his firm held Fast
Retailing shares due to company policy.
QUEEN'S CHOICE
The lines of shoppers at Fast Retailing's new Asia stores
offer a sharp contrast to several unsuccessful forays abroad
just a few years ago, when new stores tucked away in suburban
New Jersey malls attracted little attention and were soon closed
down.
Such quick retreats from loss-making stores and founder and
Chief Executive Tadashi Yanai's willingness to risk failure in
the pursuit of grandiose targets are cited by analysts as keys
to its potential global success.
"Not only their decision making, but their management
implementation is very quick. When something isn't working, they
immediately call a halt," said Shun Tanaka, who covers retailers
as chief analyst at SMBC Friend Research Center.
Yanai had initially taken over clothing stores from his
father that specialised in men's suits and Ivy League fashions,
but he quickly gave those up to try out new ideas gleaned from
U.S. university co-ops and speciality stores run by Benetton
Group BNG.MI, Gap (GPS.N) and Next (NXT.L).
Its recent success comes as its key rivals continue to
struggle. Gap lost its once magnetic appeal and has strayed from
what it was best known for -- high-quality jeans and casual
clothes with an American aesthetic, while Europe-focused Esprit
(0330.HK), hit by tumbling profits, has admitted that it had
"lost its soul" and its customer focus.
Unlike cheap chic leaders such as H&M (HMb.ST) and Inditex
(ITX.MC), Uniqlo found success by offering basic items that do
not depend on fashion and economic trends, such as sweaters and
camisoles, which could also be coordinated with other pieces.
"You can trust their products. They’re well made and use
good materials," said Ms. Hsieh, a 28-year-old office worker,
outside a Uniqlo outlet in Tokyo after picking up five winter
jackets for family members living in Taiwan.
The idea that even big-spending shoppers need basic items
and don't want to spend more than they have to has worked out.
During her honeymoon last week in Japan, Bhutan's 21
year-old Queen Jetsun Pema Wangchuk was spotted making a stop at
a Uniqlo store at Tokyo's tony Ginza district and reportedly
picked up some thermal underwear and a down jacket .
By streamlining product offerings, reducing
variations in cuts and fabrics and assembling a team of retired
garment industry veterans to monitor and inspect overseas
factories, Uniqlo made mass production more cost effective.
Uniqlo trimmed its offerings to 300-500 items per season to
better control costs, while rivals offer a greater variety of
choices -- Gap offers some 500-700 items, Zara about 1,200 and
H&M about 2,500-3,000 per season, according to analysts.
Shares of Fast Retailing fell around 2 percent so far this
year, outperforming Gap's 15 percent drop, H&M's 7 percent fall
and Esprit's 77 percent plunge, but lagging Inditex's 16 percent
rise.
AMBITIOUS PLAN
Fast Retailing wants to become the world's top casual
clothing company by 2020 with 5 trillion yen ($65 billion) in
sales, overtaking Gap, H&M and Zara brand operator Inditex.
It has decided to bet big on fast growth in Asia and
generate more than two-thirds of its 2020 targeted revenue from
Asian nations. To achieve the ambitious plan, Fast Retailing
plans to open 200 to 300 new Uniqlo stores annually, most of
them in Asia outside Japan. It already has 830 stores in its
home country.
It trails Inditex, H&M and Gap by revenue but is the biggest
fashion retailer in Asia given its strong presence in Japan and
aggressive expansion in key markets. Fast Retailing has 158
Uniqlo stores in China, Hong Kong and South Korea, versus
Inditex's 211 and H&M's 66.
Analysts give its Asia-focused strategy a good chance of
success, even as rising commodity costs, thinning margins and
jittery consumer confidence send rivals packing in many markets.
"We believe (Asia) to be a very promising market over the
next several years," said Toby Williams, an analyst at Macquarie
Capital Securities in Tokyo.
"It (Fast Retailing) has an advantage since it already
produces high-volume, high-quality, affordable products for
demanding Japanese consumers."
Fast Retailing expects Uniqlo's international sales to
generate 12.5 percent of its operating profit in the current
financial year, healthy growth from less than 8 percent a year
ago.
In addition to emphasising Asia, Japan's biggest apparel
retailer is positioning its new stores with their basic,
mass-market offerings in high-profile, pricey locations, opening
stores in recent months on New York City's Fifth Avenue and
Herald Square to promote its brand and establish an anchor for a
push across the U.S. market.
"Currency depreciation in Europe and the U.S. increases the
likelihood of cost-push inflation there, making it more likely
that Uniqlo's relatively more attractive prices will allow it to
capture more market share," Bank Of America Merrill Lynch wrote
in a recent note.
($1 = 76.985 Japanese Yen, 0.740 Euro, 1130.550 Korean Won)
(Editing by Edmund Klamann and Miyoung Kim)
