* Says StanChart's rev growth may outperform most European banks'

* May benefit as US funding-starved banks retrench from its markets

(Follows alerts)

Nov 21 - Standard Chartered Plc (STAN.L) is well-positioned to benefit from its global clients with revenue growth at the Asia-focused lender likely to outperform most European banks, including bellwether HSBC Holdings Plc (HSBA.L), J.P. Morgan Securities said.

JP Morgan replaced HSBC with StanChart, which makes more than 80 percent of its earnings in Asia and other emerging markets, in its European analyst focus list.

StanChart is seeing continued revenue growth as a result of the markets it is present in, and is likely to benefit from structural growth over the long term as US funding-starved banks retrench from its markets, JP Morgan wrote in a note to clients.

StanChart -- which has said it does not have any direct sovereign exposure to Portugal, Italy, Ireland, Greece or Spain

-- expects its income to grow at least 10 percent this year. [ID:nL4E7M2294]

HSBC reported a 36 percent fall in third-quarter profit as the euro zone debt crisis hit investment bank income, while strains in the U.S. economy saw bad debts there jump by almost $1 billion, the first rise in two years. [ID:nL6E7M925Q]

HSBC's London-listed shares were down 2 percent by 0915 GMT on Monday, while StanChart shares were down about a percent.

