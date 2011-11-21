(Corrects to trillion from million in last paragraph)

SEOUL Nov 21 South Korea's Korea Teachers Pension is considering spending an additional 330 billion won ($290 million) in stock markets before the end of this year, a media report said on Monday.

The country's second-biggest public pension fund after National Pension Service sees the broader stock market KOSPI reaching 2,000 point level year-end and hovering around that level until the first half of next year due to mix of good and bad news such as the European debt problems, Korea Economic Daily quoted the fund's top official as saying.

South Korean have shed 11.3 percent so far this year, in large part due to concerns over Europe's debt crisis and a global economic slowdown.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 1.04 percent to close at 1,820.03 points on Monday.

The Korea Teachers Pension had 8.9 trillion won under management as of 2010 is aiming at a 6 percent-level return next year and plans to boost alternative investments, the newspaper added.

About two trillion won was invested in equities, according to the company website.

