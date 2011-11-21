* M&A part of options to enhance corporate value

* Raising corporate value necessary to pay back govt

* Aozora unlikely to reduce overseas loans much more

TOKYO, Nov 21 The head of Japan's Aozora Bank (8304.T) said he would consider the acquisition of a rival or even the sale of Aozora as among "strategic options to enhance corporate value" as it explores ways to pay back $2.3 billion in public money.

"I have to consider everything, whatever enhances our corporate value to allow me to come closer to paying back the government," said Aozora CEO Brian Prince said in an interview with Reuters on Monday.

"If it's looking for companies to merge with we will look for companies to merge with, and if somebody is interested in the bank we will consider somebody's (interest)," he said.

Earlier this year, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ.AX) was in "embryonic" talks to buy private equity firm Cerberus Capital's [CBS.UL] 50 percent stake in Aozora, but the talks were broken off because the two sides could not agree on some key terms, sources familiar with the matter had said. [ID:nL3E7K815M]

The fate of Aozora and how it will repay the government's bailout funds has been attracting investor attention as the mid-sized bank has aggressively offloaded legacy toxic assets and cleaned up its balance sheet under the stewardship of Prince, who took the helm at Aozora in 2009.

Last year, the bank cancelled merger talks with rival Shinsei Bank (8303.T).

Aozora, formerly called Nippon Credit Bank, was temporarily put under government control during Japan's financial crisis of the late 1990s, when banks were sinking under the weight of loans that went sour with the bursting of an asset bubble that had emerged a decade earlier.

Aozora still owes about 179 billion yen ($2.3 billion) in public money.

The bulk of preferred shares it issued to the government in exchange for its fund injection is scheduled to be automatically converted into common shares in October next year, causing dilution and making the repayment more tricky.

Prince said the bank's decision to increase its annual dividend payout forecast to 9 yen from 3 yen per share, compared with 2 yen a year ago, is also part of moves designed in the interest of the government, as well as all the other shareholders.

The dividend forecast was raised last month when the bank lifted its full-year profit forecast by 36 percent to 45 billion yen on the back of sharp fall in bad loan costs.

Some Japanese media have criticised the bank's decision to raise its dividend as a favour to shareholders at the expense of taxpayers, as it will come before Aozora has paid back the public funds in full.

Prince said increasing corporate value, including its share price, will help increase the bank's ability to pay back the government.

Unlike straightforward loans, the repayment of the public money is more tricky and the cause of constant headaches for banks, since the government owns banks' preferred or common shares in exchange for money it injected.

For instance, even if a bank has more than enough cash to pay back what it owes in public money, it cannot do so if its current share price is lower than the book value of the government's holdings, as it cannot cause a loss on the tax payer-funded bailout.

At the same time, a bank cannot buy the government's stake at a premium to the market price, since it goes against fair treatment of all shareholders.

COMFORTABLE WITH OVERSEAS EXPOSURE

Prince said Aozora has been taking "a very disciplined approach" to building its loan assets, resulting in lower bad loan costs even at a time of growing uncertainty about the overall economy.

As part of efforts to clean up its balance sheet, the bank has been shedding overseas loan assets, including high-risk LBO loans, which it does not see as part of its core operations.

During the latest quarter to Sept. 30, the bank continued to shed overseas loans, which came down to about 337 billion yen, from 573 billion yen at the end of March last year.

Prince said the bank's overseas loans have come down to a level he feels "comfortable with", adding that it is likely to focus on improving the quality of the loan assets while maintaining their overall volume.

He said the bank may even increase its overseas loans if it finds transactions that helps its business with Japanese clients.

"Our core focus is to be in Asia," he said.

($1 = 76.900 Japanese Yen)

