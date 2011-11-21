* M&A part of options to enhance corporate value
* Raising corporate value necessary to pay back govt
* Aozora unlikely to reduce overseas loans much more
(Adds comments, background)
By Taiga Uranaka
TOKYO, Nov 21 The head of Japan's Aozora
Bank (8304.T) said he would consider the acquisition of a rival
or even the sale of Aozora as among "strategic options to
enhance corporate value" as it explores ways to pay back $2.3
billion in public money.
"I have to consider everything, whatever enhances our
corporate value to allow me to come closer to paying back the
government," said Aozora CEO Brian Prince said in an interview
with Reuters on Monday.
"If it's looking for companies to merge with we will look
for companies to merge with, and if somebody is interested in
the bank we will consider somebody's (interest)," he said.
Earlier this year, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
(ANZ.AX) was in "embryonic" talks to buy private equity firm
Cerberus Capital's [CBS.UL] 50 percent stake in Aozora, but the
talks were broken off because the two sides could not agree on
some key terms, sources familiar with the matter had said.
[ID:nL3E7K815M]
The fate of Aozora and how it will repay the government's
bailout funds has been attracting investor attention as the
mid-sized bank has aggressively offloaded legacy toxic assets
and cleaned up its balance sheet under the stewardship of
Prince, who took the helm at Aozora in 2009.
Last year, the bank cancelled merger talks with rival
Shinsei Bank (8303.T).
Aozora, formerly called Nippon Credit Bank, was temporarily
put under government control during Japan's financial crisis of
the late 1990s, when banks were sinking under the weight of
loans that went sour with the bursting of an asset bubble that
had emerged a decade earlier.
Aozora still owes about 179 billion yen ($2.3 billion) in
public money.
The bulk of preferred shares it issued to the government in
exchange for its fund injection is scheduled to be automatically
converted into common shares in October next year, causing
dilution and making the repayment more tricky.
Prince said the bank's decision to increase its annual
dividend payout forecast to 9 yen from 3 yen per share, compared
with 2 yen a year ago, is also part of moves designed in the
interest of the government, as well as all the other
shareholders.
The dividend forecast was raised last month when the bank
lifted its full-year profit forecast by 36 percent to 45 billion
yen on the back of sharp fall in bad loan costs.
Some Japanese media have criticised the bank's decision to
raise its dividend as a favour to shareholders at the expense of
taxpayers, as it will come before Aozora has paid back the
public funds in full.
Prince said increasing corporate value, including its share
price, will help increase the bank's ability to pay back the
government.
Unlike straightforward loans, the repayment of the public
money is more tricky and the cause of constant headaches for
banks, since the government owns banks' preferred or common
shares in exchange for money it injected.
For instance, even if a bank has more than enough cash to
pay back what it owes in public money, it cannot do so if its
current share price is lower than the book value of the
government's holdings, as it cannot cause a loss on the tax
payer-funded bailout.
At the same time, a bank cannot buy the government's stake
at a premium to the market price, since it goes against fair
treatment of all shareholders.
COMFORTABLE WITH OVERSEAS EXPOSURE
Prince said Aozora has been taking "a very disciplined
approach" to building its loan assets, resulting in lower bad
loan costs even at a time of growing uncertainty about the
overall economy.
As part of efforts to clean up its balance sheet, the bank
has been shedding overseas loan assets, including high-risk LBO
loans, which it does not see as part of its core operations.
During the latest quarter to Sept. 30, the bank continued to
shed overseas loans, which came down to about 337 billion yen,
from 573 billion yen at the end of March last year.
Prince said the bank's overseas loans have come down to a
level he feels "comfortable with", adding that it is likely to
focus on improving the quality of the loan assets while
maintaining their overall volume.
He said the bank may even increase its overseas loans if it
finds transactions that helps its business with Japanese
clients.
"Our core focus is to be in Asia," he said.
($1 = 76.900 Japanese Yen)
(Editing by Michael Watson)
((taiga.uranaka@thomsonreuters.com)(+81-3-6441-1813)(Reuters
Messaging: taiga.uranaka.reuters.com@reuters.net))
Keywords: AOZORA/
(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.