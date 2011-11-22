KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 Grains rose on Tuesday, rebounding from the previous session's drop as recent declines have pushed prices lower than any forecast slowdown in demand.

Prices tumbled on Monday as fears persisted that euro zone countries will struggle to contain the region's debt crisis, with Moody's warning about France's rating outlook and Spanish yields rising a day after the country voted in a new government.

Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) corn for December delivery gained 0.3 percent to $5.99-1/2 per bushel, snapping four days of declines.

December wheat climbed 0.6 percent to $5.94-3/4 per bushel after falling 3 percent last week because of euro zone concerns and abundant global supplies.

Most-active January soybeans added 0.3 percent to $11.51 per bushel. The previous session's 1.8 percent drop was the largest in a month.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Weekly grain export inspections fell short of expectations. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said 11.597 million bushels of wheat were inspected, below estimates for 12 million to 16 million, and 40.762 million bushels of soybeans were inspected, below estimates for 45 million to 50 million.

* The USDA, in a weekly crop report, said the corn harvest was 96 percent complete, above the five-year average of 88 percent for this time. The government said half of the recently planted winter wheat crop was in good to excellent condition, up from 47 percent a year ago. The crop will be harvested in the spring and early summer.

* Black Sea countries are offering less-expensive grain, pressuring U.S. suppliers. Over the weekend, Egypt, the world's top wheat buyer, said it bought 240,000 tonnes of Russian, Ukrainian or Kazakh wheat and none from the United States.

* The apparent "shortfall" of customer funds from bankrupt broker MF Global Holdings Ltd's may be around $1.2 billion, roughly double initial estimates from regulators. Some traders who had accounts with MF Global have been unable to trade because their money has been frozen.

MARKET NEWS

* U.S. crude was steady at $96.90 a barrel, down 2 cents, at 0045 GMT, after declining in the previous three sessions.

* The safe-haven U.S. dollar stayed well bid in Asia on Tuesday following a sharp pullback in global risk appetite as the sovereign debt storm intensified on both sides of the Atlantic.

* The dollar index rose as high as 78.516 overnight, reaching levels not seen since Oct. 10. It last stood at 78.352.

* Japan's Nikkei share average opened down 1 percent, hitting its lowest level in eight months, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.4 percent to mark its sixth straight session of decline.

* Shares on Wall Street hit a one-month low on Monday, with the S&P 500 index down nearly 2 percent as it closed below the 1,200-point level for the first time since October. Grains prices as of 0048 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move END 2010 Ytd Pct

move CBOT corn 599.50 1.75 +0.29 629.00 -4.69 CBOT soy 1151.00 3.00 +0.26 1393.75 -17.42 CBOT wheat 594.75 3.25 +0.55 794.25 -25.12 CBOT rice 14.52 0.06 +0.45 13.88 4.61 US crude 96.82 Euro/dollar 1.3492 (Corn, soybean, wheat U.S. cents per bushel) (Rice U.S. cents per hundredweight) (Crude $ per barrel) (Reporting by Jane Lee, editing by Miral Fahmy)